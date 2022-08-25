The government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has allocated €10 million ($9.93 million) to support the deployment of balcony solar modules with a power output of up to 600 W.From pv magazine Germany The German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has earmarked €10 million to support the deployment of solar modules with a power of up to 600 W on balconies, terraces, and facades. Under the program, each household is entitled to receive a rebate of up to €500 ($496). "The small systems with an output of up to 600 W that we want to support do not require approval, they only have to be registered with the energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...