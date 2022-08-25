Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Tradegate
25.08.22
09:44 Uhr
39,040 Euro
+1,480
+3,94 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2022 | 08:08
CRH PLC Announces 2022 Interim Results

Key Highlights

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 /

  • Positive first-half performance; further growth in sales & EBITDA
  • Margin ahead despite significant inflationary headwinds
  • Reflecting the resilience of our business & our integrated solutions strategy
  • Year-to-date acquisition spend $2.8bn including Barrette Outdoor Living
  • Efficient & disciplined reallocation of $3.8bn Building Envelope divestment
  • Strong & flexible balance sheet; significant optionality for future value creation
  • Increasing cash returns; interim dividend +4% & ongoing share buybacks
  • Full-year EBITDA to be c. $5.5bn (2021: $5.0bn) in a challenging cost environment

Summary Financials1
 H1 2022 Change
Sales
 $15.0bn +14%
EBITDA
 $2.2bn +21%
EBITDA Margin
 14.7% +90bps
EPS ($)
 $1.21 +36%

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:
"CRH has delivered another strong performance with further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin despite a challenging and volatile cost environment. This performance reflects the continued execution of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy. Looking ahead, despite some continued cost headwinds, the strength of our balance sheet and resilience of our business leaves us well positioned to deliver superior value for all our stakeholders."

Announced Thursday, 25 August 2022

1Current and prior year trading information is presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the results of the Building Envelope business which was divested in April 2022 and has been classified as a discontinued operation.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1229X_1-2022-8-24.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713415/CRH-PLC-Announces-2022-Interim-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
