CRH PLC Announces 2022 Interim Results

Key Highlights
DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 /
- Positive first-half performance; further growth in sales & EBITDA
- Margin ahead despite significant inflationary headwinds
- Reflecting the resilience of our business & our integrated solutions strategy
- Year-to-date acquisition spend $2.8bn including Barrette Outdoor Living
- Efficient & disciplined reallocation of $3.8bn Building Envelope divestment
- Strong & flexible balance sheet; significant optionality for future value creation
- Increasing cash returns; interim dividend +4% & ongoing share buybacks
- Full-year EBITDA to be c. $5.5bn (2021: $5.0bn) in a challenging cost environment
Summary Financials1
|H1 2022
|Change
Sales
|$
|15.0bn
|+14
|%
EBITDA
|$
|2.2bn
|+21
|%
EBITDA Margin
|14.7
|%
|+90bps
EPS ($)
|$
|1.21
|+36
|%
Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:
"CRH has delivered another strong performance with further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin despite a challenging and volatile cost environment. This performance reflects the continued execution of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy. Looking ahead, despite some continued cost headwinds, the strength of our balance sheet and resilience of our business leaves us well positioned to deliver superior value for all our stakeholders."
Announced Thursday, 25 August 2022
1Current and prior year trading information is presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the results of the Building Envelope business which was divested in April 2022 and has been classified as a discontinued operation.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1229X_1-2022-8-24.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: CRH PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713415/CRH-PLC-Announces-2022-Interim-Results