The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.08.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.08.2022
Aktien
1 US0436356069 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
2 CA15643T5035 Centurion Minerals Ltd.
Anleihen
1 XS2496028924 British Telecommunications PLC
2 FR001400CGA2 Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH
3 FI4000527551 Finnland, Republik
4 US91282CFJ53 United States of America
5 US91282CFG15 United States of America
6 XS2526852350 ING Groep N.V.
7 XS2526882001 National Australia Bank Ltd.
8 CH1210198136 Swiss Life Finance I Ltd.
9 US91282CFH97 United States of America
10 FI4000198122 SRV Yhtiöt Oyj
11 XS2496028502 British Telecommunications PLC
12 XS2524807901 Kookmin Bank [London Branch]
