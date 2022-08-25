The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.08.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.08.2022Aktien1 US0436356069 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.2 CA15643T5035 Centurion Minerals Ltd.Anleihen1 XS2496028924 British Telecommunications PLC2 FR001400CGA2 Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH3 FI4000527551 Finnland, Republik4 US91282CFJ53 United States of America5 US91282CFG15 United States of America6 XS2526852350 ING Groep N.V.7 XS2526882001 National Australia Bank Ltd.8 CH1210198136 Swiss Life Finance I Ltd.9 US91282CFH97 United States of America10 FI4000198122 SRV Yhtiöt Oyj11 XS2496028502 British Telecommunications PLC12 XS2524807901 Kookmin Bank [London Branch]