

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported first half EBITDA of $2.2 billion, an increase of 21% from last year. On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA was 13% ahead of prior year. EBITDA margin was 14.7%, for the period.



Profit before tax from continuing operations increased to $1.20 billion from $929 million, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations was $1.20 compared to $0.88.



Group sales were $15.0 billion, 14% ahead of the same period last year and 12% ahead on a like-for-like basis.



The Group expects full-year EBITDA to be in the region of $5.5 billion.



The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend to 24.0 cent per share, an increase of 4% on prior year.



