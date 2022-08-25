DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Aug-2022 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL

DEALING DATE: 24/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.6318

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13936579

CODE: PR1W

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 183645 EQS News ID: 1427809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)