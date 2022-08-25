

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment services provider Hays plc (HAS.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of 204.3 million pounds for the year ended June 30, 2022, more than 100% up from 88.1 million pounds a year ago, driven by growth in fee income.



Profit from continuing operations after tax increased to 154.2 million pounds or 9.11p per share from 61.5 million pounds or 3.64p per share last year.



Net fees increased 30% to 1.189 billion pounds from 915.1 million in the previous year.



Further, the company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 1.90p per share, along with a special dividend of 7.34p per share, to be paid on November 11 to shareholders of record on September 30.







