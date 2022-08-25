

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB), a German online food-delivery firm, on Thursday posted a wider loss for the first-half, particularly on increased expenses.



For the six-months to June, the Berlin-headquartered firm posted loss before income taxes of 1.41 billion euros, compared with 945.6 million euros loss a year ago.



Net loss was at 1.46 billion euros as against last year's 1 billion euros loss.



Operating loss stood at 1.04 billion euros, versus 674.1 million euros loss of previous fiscal.



Delivery Hero recorded its other financial loss of 212.2 million euros as against 165.8 million euros loss, posted for the first-half of 2021. It was primarily driven by fair value losses from the 'remeasurement of investments in public and non-public entities.'



Cost of sales moved up to 2.87 billion euros from 1.91 billion euros of previous year period.



Other operating expenses were at 284.4 million euros, compared with 21 million euros of last year period.



The German generated revenues of 3.81 billion euros, higher than 2.45 billion euros during the corresponding period of 2021.







