DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Aug-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 24-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 303.9245
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1231338
CODE: RUSG LN
ISIN: FR0011119171
