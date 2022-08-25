Denuvo by Irdeto joins AWS for Games initiative to support game developers

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2022, a global leader in providing security solutions for video games on desktop, console and mobile platforms, is pleased to announce its support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide video game security services, including Denuvo Anti-Tamper, Anti-Cheat and Mobile Protection solutions, to game developers of all sizes.

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

A recent industry survey by Denuvo, conducted in collaboration with Omdia, indicated a clear need for solutions and products that protect games from piracy and cheating. Unsurprisingly, over 70% of respondents mention revenue loss as the primary risk of tampering and piracy. Cheating is also an important concern, as 69% of respondents expressed worry that cheating will result in declined user engagement, which has a direct link to revenue loss.

To combat growing piracy and cheating in video games, Denuvo is offering trusted security efficiencies to developers building their games with the tools offered by AWS for Games. Denuvo will make available its full video game protection portfolio via AWS for Games, allowing the developers and publishers to further prevent tampering and cheating in their games.

Denuvo is the one-stop-shop for game developers and publishers to protect their games from launch and extend the games' revenue streams as well as ensure continued gamer engagement. Denuvo's game protection tools are available for desktop, console and mobile games, allowing game developers to use one single solution across all platforms. Through AWS for Games, developers and publishers will have easy access to Denuvo's game protection services, allowing them to help build the future of gameplay faster and smarter.

"We have been working with AWS for years and we are pleased to continue working with them through our participation in the AWS for Games initiative," said Steeve Huin, COO of Video Games protection at Denuvo by Irdeto. "It is highly valuable to work with a large network of collaborators providing us more opportunities to help game developers protect their games. Making our Denuvo technology available for game developers of all sizes benefits the wider gamer community by helping to bring fairness back to gaming."

For more information on Denuvo video game protection offering through AWS for Games, please visit the AWS Partner Listing page. More information on Denuvo and the complete product suite, please visit https://irdeto.com/denuvo/.

###

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, empowering businesses to innovate for a secure, connected future. Building on over 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's services and solutions protect revenue, enable growth and fight cybercrime in video entertainment, video games, and connected industries including transport, health and infrastructure. With teams around the world, Irdeto's greatest asset is its people and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto's success. Irdeto is the preferred security partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

Denuvo is part of Irdeto.

For more information, please visit https://irdeto.com/denuvo/.

Attachments