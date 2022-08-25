Bioventix Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B4QVDF07

Issuer Name

BIOVENTIX PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Danske Bank A/S

City of registered office (if applicable)

Copenhagen

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Denmark

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office DANSKE INVEST MANAGEMENT COMPANY (SOCIÉTE ANONYME)/DANSKE INVEST FCP LUXEMBOURG DANSKE INVEST FUND MANAGEMENT LTD./DANSKE INVEST FINLAND PROXY VOTES SUPPLIED BY INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN DANSKE INVEST

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Aug-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Aug-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.216861 0.000000 3.216861 167577 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.943217 0.000000 2.943217

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B4QVDF07 167577 3.216861 Sub Total 8.A 167577 3.216861%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Danske Invest Luxembourg 0.990146 0.990146% Danske Invest Finland 0.770828 0.770828% Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select 0.302880 0.302880%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Danske Invest Europa Small cap

The number and % of voting rights held

60064 - 1.153007%

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional Information

The indicated date of exceeding the threshold refers to the date when the bank has become aware of the difference between the previously reported % of holdings and the actual % of holdings in the company. We are investigating the exact date of exceeding the current threshold.

12. Date of Completion

24-Aug-2022

13. Place Of Completion

DK - 1092 Copenhagen K