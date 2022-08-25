

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday after GDP data for second quarter came in better than expected, lifted by household and government spending.



German GDP grew 0.1 percent sequentially and 1.8 percent year-on-year, beating expectations for stagnation in the three months to June, data showed.



Additionally, the country's Ifo business confidence fell in August but topped expectations.



The European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on July 20 and 21 later today that are likely to sound hawkish.



The benchmark DAX climbed 95 points, or 0.7 percent, to 13,315 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Online food-delivery firm Delivery Hero fell 2.3 percent after posting a wider loss for the first-half.



Evotec AG gained 1 percent. The drug maker said that it is acquiring Central Glass Germany GmbH from the Japanese chemical maker, Central Glass Co. Ltd.







