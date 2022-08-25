The Italian government hopes to deploy 375 MW of PV capacity via the rebate scheme. The funds will be provided through the post-Covid recovery plan.Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has published this week the rules for the rebate scheme aimed at helping farming businesses install rooftop PV systems on agricultural buildings. Interested developers may submit their project proposals from September 27 to October 27 via a dedicated online platform. The scheme has a budget of €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) and is being financed with funds from the post-Covid 19 recovery fund. ...

