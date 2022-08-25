SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) ("PropertyGuru" or the "Company"), Southeast Asia's leading1, property technology ("PropTech") company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 20222. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA3 were S$3.8 million and S$3.0 million, respectively, which compares to a net loss of S$139.8 million4 and Adjusted EBITDA loss of S$2.0 million in the prior year period. Revenue of S$33.0 million in the second quarter 2022 increased 44% year over year.

Management Commentary

Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, PropertyGuru said, "Second quarter results built on the strong start to the year. The strategy of increasing our customer value proposition is proving effective, as we see the return on investments made over the past few years. The second quarter saw us deliver more tools and features that further enhance the customer experience as the pace of our internal innovation accelerates. Going forward, we expect to capitalize on both organic and inorganic opportunities to further expand our world-class solutions to customers. Even with our growing business strength, we remain vigilant around potential market challenges from rising inflation and interest rates and other global macro headwinds."

Joe Dische, Chief Financial Officer, PropertyGuru, added, "Second quarter revenues were up 44% year over year, building on the first quarter's solid performance and setting us up for a strong back half of 2022. Growth was balanced across all business segments and the further leveraging of our cost structure helped drive positive Adjusted EBITDA."

Financial Highlights - Second Quarter 2022

Total revenue of S$33.0 million increased 44% year over year and was balanced with growth across all markets and business segments.

Marketplaces revenues increased by 43% year over year to S$32.0 million. Investments made over the last two years are gaining traction now as real estate markets emerge from the pandemic-induced slowdown. Singapore Marketplaces revenue increased 31% to S$17.3 million. Quarterly Average Revenue Per Agent ("ARPA") of S$1,008 rose 29% year over year through improved yield derived from previous price rises and increased activity on our platform. We had a total of 15,023 agents with a renewal rate of 82%, reflecting a strong local property market. Malaysia Marketplaces revenue increased 170% to S$5.9 million from S$2.2 million in the prior year period as a result of the acquisition of the iProperty business in August 2021. Vietnam Marketplaces revenue increased by 19% to S$6.9 million from S$5.8 million in the prior year period. This was driven by both a 17% increase in the number of listings to 2.38 million and a 7% increase in average revenue per listing ("ARPL") to S$2.83.

At quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents was $368.8 million.

Information regarding our operating segments is presented below.

For the Three Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 YoY Growth (S$ in thousands except percentages) Revenue 33,031 23,003 43.6 % Marketplaces 32,001 22,328 43.3 % Singapore 17,293 13,246 30.6 % Vietnam 6,943 5,835 19.0 % Malaysia 5,899 2,187 169.7 % Other Asia 1,866 1,060 76.0 % Fintech and data services 1,030 675 52.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 3,011 (1,950 ) Marketplaces 12,964 6,805 Singapore 11,233 8,601 Vietnam 1,669 1,869 Malaysia 1,241 (2,439 ) Other Asia (1,179 ) (1,226 ) Fintech and data services (1,885 ) (1,351 ) Corporate* (8,068 ) (7,404 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 9.1 % -8.5 % Marketplaces 40.5 % 30.5 % Singapore 65.0 % 64.9 % Vietnam 24.0 % 32.0 % Malaysia 21.0 % -111.5 % Other Asia -63.2 % -115.7 % Fintech and data services -183.0 % -200.1 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 YoY Growth (S$ in thousands except percentages) Revenue 61,263 42,890 42.8 % Marketplaces 59,214 41,537 42.6 % Singapore 32,297 25,359 27.4 % Vietnam 11,999 10,098 18.8 % Malaysia 11,333 4,046 180.1 % Other Asia 3,585 2,034 76.3 % Fintech and data services 2,049 1,353 51.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 3,895 (4,772 ) Marketplaces 26,616 10,884 Singapore 22,631 16,932 Vietnam 2,806 2,778 Malaysia 3,610 (6,931 ) Other Asia (2,431 ) (1,895 ) Fintech and data services (3,531 ) (2,093 ) Corporate* (19,190 ) (13,563 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 6.4 % -11.1 % Marketplaces 44.9 % 26.2 % Singapore 70.1 % 66.8 % Vietnam 23.4 % 27.5 % Malaysia 31.9 % -171.3 % Other Asia -67.8 % -93.2 % Fintech and data services -172.3 % -154.7 %

*Corporate consists of headquarters costs, which are not allocated to the segments. Headquarters costs are costs of PropertyGuru's personnel that are based predominantly in its Singapore headquarters and certain key personnel in Malaysia and Thailand, and that service PropertyGuru's group as a whole, consisting of its executive officers and its group marketing, technology, product, human resources, finance and operations teams, as well as platform IT costs (hosting, licensing, domain fees), workplace facilities costs, corporate public relations retainer costs and professional fees such as audit, legal and consultant fees. Certain elements of marketing expenses previously allocated to Corporate in the first quarter 2022 have since been moved to business segments in line with changes to internal reporting lines.

Strong Category Leadership Drives Long-Term Growth Opportunities

As of June 30, 2022, PropertyGuru continued its Engagement Market Share5 leadership in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

Singapore : 76% - 3.7x the closest peer

: 76% - 3.7x the closest peer Vietnam : 75% - 3.0x the closest peer

: 75% - 3.0x the closest peer Malaysia : 96% - 25.2x the closest peer

: 96% - 25.2x the closest peer Thailand : 59% - 2.8x the closest peer

: 59% - 2.8x the closest peer Indonesia: 21% - 0.3x the closest peer

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company reiterates its full year 2022 outlook of approximately 44% revenue growth, driven by the strong start to 2022 and growth across all core markets. The Company expects to return to full year positive Adjusted EBITDA, as it realizes the full benefits of its pandemic-period investments in people, technology, and marketing. The Company cautions that this outlook could be impacted by uncertainty around rising inflation and interest rates, government policy and fiscal intervention, political instability, and other macro factors.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 8:00 p.m. Singapore Standard Time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.

The PropertyGuru (NYSE: PGRU) Q2 2022 Earnings call can be accessed by registering at: https://propertyguru.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E0YIQzANThSqwAaVqFXUiA

An archived version will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website after the call at https://investors.propertygurugroup.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 40 million property seekers6 to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.5 million real estate listings7, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in 2007 and has helped to drive the Singapore property market online and has made property search transparent for the property seeker. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property portals across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; a high quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey; mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of other property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our priority markets comprise Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. Our core markets comprise Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Engagement Market Share is the average monthly engagement for websites owned by PropertyGuru as compared to average monthly engagement for a basket of peers calculated over the relevant period. Engagement is calculated as the number of visits to a website during a period multiplied by the total amount of time spent on that website for the same period, in each case based on data from SimilarWeb. Engagement Market Share is based on the prevailing SimilarWeb algorithm on the date the Company first filed or furnished such information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Number of agents in all core markets except Vietnam is calculated for a period as the sum of the number of agents with a valid 12-month subscription package at the end of each month in a period divided by the number of months in such period. In Vietnam, number of agents is calculated as the number of agents who credit money into their account within the relevant period. When counting in aggregate across the PropertyGuru group, in markets where PropertyGuru operates more than one property portal, an agent with subscriptions to more than one portal is only counted once.

Number of real estate listings is calculated as the number of listings created during the month for Vietnam and the average number of monthly listings available in the period for other markets.

Average revenue per agent ("ARPA") is calculated as agent revenue for a period divided by the average number of agents in that period, which is calculated as the sum of the number of total agents at the end of each month in a period divided by the number of months in such period.

Average revenue per listing ("ARPL") is calculated as revenue for a period divided by the number of listings in such period.

Renewal rate is calculated as the number of agents that successfully renew their annual package during a period divided by the number of agents whose packages are up for renewal (at the end of their twelve-month subscription) during that period.

This press release also includes references to non-IFRS financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. PropertyGuru uses these measures, collectively, to evaluate ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. PropertyGuru believes that non-IFRS information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may assist in comparisons with other companies to the extent that such other companies use similar non-IFRS measures to supplement their IFRS or GAAP results. These non-IFRS measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of other IFRS financial measures, such as net loss and loss before income tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as net loss for year/period plus changes in fair value of preferred shares and embedded derivatives, finance costs, depreciation and amortization, income tax expenses, impairments when the impairment is the result of an isolated, non-recurring events, share grant and option expenses, loss on disposal of plant and equipment and intangible assets, currency translation loss, business acquisition transaction and integration costs, legal and professional expenses incurred for IPO, share listing expenses and on-going costs of a listed entity. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

A reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is provided as follows:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (S$ in thousands) Net income/(loss) 3,821 (139,781 ) Adjustments: Changes in fair value of preferred shares, warrant liability and embedded derivatives (11,944 ) 125,086 Finance costs - net 1,192 4,948 Depreciation and amortisation expense 5,920 2,564 Share grant and option expenses 1,507 1,136 Other gains/(losses) - net 62 349 Business acquisition transaction and integration cost 1,489 1,254 Legal and professional fees incurred for IPO (1,874 ) 2,252 On-going cost of a listed entity 2,869 - Tax (credit)/expense (31 ) 242 Adjusted EBITDA 3,011 (1,950 ) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (S$ in thousands) Net loss (116,527 ) (150,568 ) Adjustments: Changes in fair value of preferred shares, warrant liability and embedded derivatives (23,016 ) 124,146 Finance costs - net 1,818 9,951 Depreciation and amortisation expense 10,834 5,012 Impairment - 8 Share grant and option expenses 3,035 2,468 Other gains/(losses) - net 263 366 Business acquisition transaction and integration cost 2,598 1,254 Legal and professional fees incurred for IPO 16,570 2,252 Share listing expense 104,950 - On-going cost of a listed entity 3,323 - Tax expense 47 339 Adjusted EBITDA 3,895 (4,772 )

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These statements include statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of PropertyGuru, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industry in which PropertyGuru and its subsidiaries (the "Group") operates; the Group's ability to achieve profitability despite a history of losses; the Group's ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; customers of the Group continuing to make valuable contributions to its platform, the Group's ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the Group's new product or service offerings; the Group's ability to produce accurate forecasts of its operating and financial results; the Group's ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group's ability to assess property values accurately; the Group's internal controls; the impact of rising inflation and interest rates on the Group's business, real estate markets and the economy in general; the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Group's ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group's ability to obtain insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) of the countries in which the Group operates, general economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates, the Group's ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Group, the success of the Group's strategic investments and acquisitions, changes in the Group's relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers, disruptions to information technology systems and networks, the Group's ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group's reputation, the Group's ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group's ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required subsequent to, or in connection with, the consummation of the Group's completed business combination and technological advancements in the Group's industry; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by PropertyGuru or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Industry and Market Data

This press release contains information, estimates and other statistical data derived from third party sources and/or industry or general publications, including estimated insights from SimilarWeb and Google Analytics. Such information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to place undue weight on such estimates. PropertyGuru has not independently verified such third-party information, and makes no representation as to the accuracy of such third-party information.

PROPERTYGURU GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (S$ in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue 33,031 23,003 61,263 42,890 Other income 292 451 769 1,079 Other gains/(losses) - net 11,882 (125,435 ) 22,753 (124,512 ) Expenses Venue costs (998 ) (880 ) (1,947 ) (1,427 ) Sales and marketing cost (5,839 ) (6,282 ) (9,938 ) (13,701 ) Sales commission (3,135 ) (1,859 ) (6,186 ) (3,696 ) (Impairment)/Reversal of impairment loss on financial assets (438 ) (963 ) 166 (291 ) Depreciation and amortisation (5,920 ) (2,564 ) (10,834 ) (5,012 ) Impairment of intangible assets - - - (8 ) IT and Internet expenses (2,869 ) (1,748 ) (5,283 ) (3,448 ) Legal and professional (2,313 ) (1,249 ) (3,168 ) (1,592 ) Employee compensation (17,303 ) (13,638 ) (35,569 ) (26,116 ) Non-executive directors' remuneration (785 ) (145 ) (1,557 ) (289 ) Staff cost (336 ) (174 ) (735 ) (368 ) Office rental (58 ) (19 ) (80 ) (29 ) Finance cost (1,284 ) (5,066 ) (2,011 ) (10,188 ) Legal and professional fees incurred for IPO 1,875 (2,252 ) (16,570 ) (2,252 ) Share listing expense - - (104,950 ) - Other expenses (2,012 ) (719 ) (2,603 ) (1,269 ) Total expenses (41,415 ) (37,558 ) (201,265 ) (69,686 ) Profit/(Loss) before income tax 3,790 (139,539 ) (116,480 ) (150,229 ) Tax credit/(expenses) 31 (242 ) (47 ) (339 ) Net income/(loss) for the period 3,821 (139,781 ) (116,527 ) (150,568 ) Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences arising from consolidation 3,108 388 2,445 2,276 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Actuarial gain/(loss) from post-employment benefits obligation 8 - (1 ) - Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 3,116 388 2,444 2,276 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 6,937 (139,393 ) (114,083 ) (148,292 ) Earnings/(Loss) per share for income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share for the period $0.02 ($2.48 ) ($0.79 ) ($2.68 )

PROPERTYGURU GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 (S$ in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 368,762 70,236 Trade and other receivables 19,024 17,655 387,786 87,891 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables 3,525 1,564 Intangible assets 397,299 401,157 Plant and equipment 2,567 3,329 Right-of-use assets 13,156 15,419 416,547 421,469 Total assets 804,333 509,360 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 43,082 32,921 Lease liabilities 4,174 4,439 Borrowings 18,368 170 Deferred revenue 49,865 47,318 Warrants liability 5,109 - Provision for reinstatement cost 22 36 Current income tax liabilities 4,342 4,554 124,962 89,438 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 933 603 Lease liabilities 10,326 12,452 Borrowings - 16,732 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,072 2,375 Provision for reinstatement cost 510 569 13,841 32,731 Total liabilities 138,803 122,169 Net assets 665,530 387,191 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 1,078,528 684,347 Share reserve 16,899 18,658 Capital reserve 785 785 Warrants 5,742 5,742 Translation reserve 5,187 2,742 Accumulated losses (441,611 ) (325,083 ) Total shareholders' equity 665,530 387,191

PROPERTYGURU GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended June 30 2022 2021 (S$ in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (116,527 ) (150,568 ) Adjustments for: - Tax expense 47 339 - Employee share grant and option expense 1,804 2,448 - Non-executive director share grant and option expense 1,320 108 - Depreciation and amortisation 10,834 5,012 - Loss on disposal of plant and equipment and intangible assets 104 - - (Reversal of impairment)/Impairment loss on financial assets (166 ) 291 - Gain on lease modification (188 ) - - Interest income (193 ) (237 ) - Finance cost 2,011 10,188 - Unrealised currency translation losses 8,775 133 - Fair value loss of Series B, D1, E and F conversion options - 124,146 - Fair value gain on warrant liability (23,016 ) - - Share listing expense 104,950 - (10,245 ) (8,140 ) Change in working capital, net of effects from acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries: - Trade and other receivables (1,807 ) 1,040 - Trade and other payables 9,735 1,575 - Deferred revenue 2,547 (326 ) Cash used in operations 230 (5,851 ) Interest received 186 231 Income tax paid (582 ) (1,144 ) Net cash used in operating activities (166 ) (6,764 ) Cash flows from investing activities Additions to plant and equipment (438 ) (459 ) Additions of intangible assets (9,581 ) (4,971 ) Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment 27 1 Net cash used in investing activities (9,992 ) (5,429 ) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (536 ) (631 ) Proceeds from borrowings - 11,000 Borrowings' transaction cost - (449 ) Principal payment of lease liabilities (2,206 ) (2,070 ) Proceeds from Reorganisation 142,145 - Proceeds from the shares issued to PIPE investors 178,653 - Transaction cost in relation to issuance of PIPE shares (7,664 ) - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 728 77 Repayment of convertible notes - (11,261 ) Payment for legal and professional fees incurred for IPO (2,436 ) - Net cash provided/(used in) by financing activities 308,684 (3,334 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 298,526 (15,527 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of the six months ended 30 June 70,236 93,359 End of the six months ended 30 June 368,762 77,832

1 Based on SimilarWeb data between January 2022 and June 2022.

2 The second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2022 includes results of the iProperty Malaysia and thinkofliving businesses which were acquired on August 3, 2021.

3 Included in the S$0.8 million of adjustments between net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 were a positive change in the fair value of preferred shares, warrant liability and embedded derivatives of S$11.9 million and S$5.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

4 Included in the S$137.8 million of adjustments between net loss and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 were a negative change in the fair value of preferred shares, warrant liability and embedded derivatives of S$125.1 million and S$4.9 million of finance costs - net.

5 Based on SimilarWeb data between January 2022 and June 2022.

6 Based on Google Analytics data between January 2022 and June 2022.

7 Based on data between January 2022 and June 2022.

Contacts

Media

PropertyGuru Group

Sheena Chopra

+65 9247 5651

sheena@propertyguru.com.sg



Investor

PropertyGuru Group

Nat Otis

(860) 906-7860

natotis@propertyguru.com



The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak

pgru@blueshirtgroup.com