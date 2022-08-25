UNiDAYS offers its users entirely free access to wellbeing platform Unmind for 12 months in new partnership.

Research from UNiDAYS reveals that 72% of students say they struggle with their mental health at least once a week, and that half of Gen Z (50%) say their stress or anxiety worsened overall throughout the pandemic.

The first brand to offer students entirely free access to Unmind, UNiDAYS reaffirms ongoing commitment to championing students as the cost-of-living crisis puts unprecedented strain on their wellbeing.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - UNiDAYS, the global platform that enables students and graduates to discover, try and buy the things and experiences they want, to build the lives they love, today announces a partnership with mental health platform Unmind to provide students with the support and tools to proactively manage, understand and nurture their mental wellbeing for free.





Unmind and UNiDAYS have partnered to support students' mental wellbeing

As the first brand to offer students entirely free access to the Unmind platform, UNiDAYS is championing student wellbeing at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is having an unprecedented effect on their quality of life.

The partnership comes as recent research from UNiDAYS reveals that, despite wellbeing being a top long-term priority for three quarters of students, 72% state they struggle with their mental health at least once a week, and that half of Gen Z (50%) say their stress or anxiety worsened overall throughout the pandemic.

In recognition of the challenges facing students, the deal will offer UNiDAYS members free, unlimited access to the full library of Unmind content and resources for 12 months, including short learning courses focused on mindfulness, relaxation techniques and assessments to track wellbeing over time.

Alongside workout guides, meditation sessions and audiobooks designed to aid sleep, these resources help people flourish by taking ownership of their mental wellbeing. Students will also be able to share Unmind access to a friend, family, or loved one at no additional cost.

Currently available in 180 countries, Unmind's work has been validated through studies with the UK'S University of Cambridge and the University of Sussex, content is created by clinical psychologists and supports users with their mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing. The platform also provides signposts to critical support networks like crisis helplines.

Alex Gallagher, Chief Strategy Officer at UNiDAYS, highlighted the importance of unlocking affordable possibilities for young adults around the world: "It's no secret that the cost-of-living crisis is having a significant impact on all of us. And for students particularly, there has been unprecedented strain not only on completing their studies but how they equip themselves with the life skills to prepare for their journey ahead.

"That's why we're providing free access to this invaluable platform to unlock wellness opportunities for all students. Our mission is to champion and support students to ensure they can step into the world confidently. So, we're excited to be helping them develop essential skills to nurture and celebrate their wellbeing."

Nick Taylor, CEO at Unmind, added: "Students aren't just learning their chosen study, they're learning the foundations needed to enter the world of work. On top of everything they've experienced in the last few years, we know that transitioning from university to employment can present its own challenges to mental health."

"We want to help students to embed proactive mental health practices, enabling them to measure, understand, and maintain their wellbeing as they navigate this next stage of life. We believe this group of students can help set the standard for the next generation of workers that really prioritise their wellbeing."

If you've been affected by the contents of this release, or just need someone to talk to, you can reach the Samaritans on their 24/7 helpline

About UNiDAYS

UNiDAYS is a global platform that enables students and graduates to discover, try and buy the things and experiences they want, to build the lives they love, with a verified global audience of over 20 million student members across 115 markets.

UNiDAYS works with 800 of the world's biggest brands globally, taking their products and services into the hearts and minds of tomorrow's professionals, by inspiring Gen Z to discover and connect with the brands and services they need. Its global members have spent more than $5 billion through the UNiDAYS marketplace since 2018.

Through its identity technology, secure brand-safe environment and marketing solutions, UNiDAYS delivers reach and engagement for brand partners, maximising sales and building long-term affinity, at scale and speed across a full range of channels.

The company has over 200 staff, with headquarters in Nottingham, UK, and with offices in London, New York and Sydney.

For further information on UNiDAYS, visit www.myunidays.com.

About Unmind

Unmind is the leading workplace mental health platform, helping organisations to drive cultural change through taking a whole-person, whole-organization approach to wellbeing. Unmind's purpose is to create a world where mental health is understood, nurtured and celebrated. Helping to educate and support the next generation is vital to ensuring Unmind succeeds.

Underpinned by clinical psychology and driven by data, Unmind's expert-led training, self-care tools, wellbeing insights and community of experts are already helping 2.5 million employees measure, understand and improve their wellbeing.

Uber, Virgin Media, Sainsbury's, Gymshark, and the NHS are some of the many organisations that have partnered with Unmind to create a culture where everyone can flourish.

Further information about Unmind is available at: unmind.com

