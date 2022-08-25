Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions August 25, 2022 at 2 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Stavelin Holding AS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Stavelin Holding AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Svein Stavelin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18801/7/10

Transaction date: 2022-08-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6969 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(2): Volume: 800 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(4): Volume: 63 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(5): Volume: 63 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(6): Volume: 8454 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(7): Volume: 116 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(8): Volume: 1990 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 18655 Volume weighted average price: 0.63447 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-08-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17510 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(2): Volume: 490 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 18000 Volume weighted average price: 0.63 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

