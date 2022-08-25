AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 12 months of the financial year 2021/2022

AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.



AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled onSeptember2nd, 2022 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until September1st, 2022 to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to jointhewebinar?

To jointhewebinar, pleaseregister via followinglink: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gvfIjbLiTD6-gNrrM5R7cA (https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gvfIjbLiTD6-gNrrM5R7cA).

Youwillreceivethewebinar link andtheinstructionsonhow to joinsuccessfully. Whenjoiningthewebinarforthefirsttime, youwill be asked to downloadtheplug-in. Incaseplug-incannot be downloaded, a webbrowserwhichenablestheattendance, opensautomatically. Thewebinarwill be recordedandavailableonlineforeveryone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Whatis a corporatewebinar?

A corporatewebinaris a virtualconference, duringwhichcompany'srepresentativesprovideinformationaboutthecompanyanditsperformance. Webinarallowsinteractivecommunicationand a possibility to askquestionsandgetanswersdirectlyfromthecompanywhilebeinglocatedanywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt