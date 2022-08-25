

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in August, after rising in the previous month, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate fell to 76.7 percent in August from 78.2 percent in July.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 76.6 percent in August from 78.1 percent in the previous month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell to 102.1 in August from 103.7 in July.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index weakened to 101.4 in August from 102.5 in the previous month.







