Alpha Solar currently has a solar project pipeline with a capacity of 3 GW in Poland.From pv magazine Germany German energy company RWE has agreed to acquire Polish solar developer Alpha Solar for an undisclosed sum. Alpha Solar currently has a solar project pipeline with a capacity of 3 GW in Poland. The projects are mainly large-scale projects in various stages of development and are spread across several regions throughout Poland. With this transaction, RWE intends to diversify its global presence in the solar energy market and expand its activities in Poland. Alpha Solar currently employs ...

