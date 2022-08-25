Fermenters Market Size Worth $ 3.11 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global fermenters market is expected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2021 to USD 3.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2022-2030.





As a result of the increased demand for a healthy lifestyle and the rising disposable income of the population, fermented foods like probiotic yogurt, kombucha, kefir, kimchi, miso, and natto are in demand. These goods undergo natural breakdown processes that have long-term health benefits, given the high nutritional value and diverse flavors they offer. Fermenters are now widely employed in the healthcare and personal care industries, given the increased research and development to widen their scope of application. In the healthcare sector, they are used to manufacture antibiotics, antiviral medications, medical devices, and diagnostic kits. They make serums, moisturizers, and masks in the personal care sector. Such product developments are promising and will provide lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/fermenters-market-12889

However, the high costs of fermenters will restrict the market's growth. Furthermore, the stringent government regulations governing fermenters and their application in critical industries such as food, beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics will challenge the market's growth. Increased research and development and streamlining compliance procedures can mitigate the restrictions and challenges for the market players.

Competitive Strategy

PBS Biotech, Inc. raised USD 10 million from BroadOak Capital Partners on January 19, 2021 . The money was utilized to extend and commercialize their portfolio of single-use bioreactor systems and contract process development services. It was also deployed to scale up manufacturing solutions for cell therapies. The business used its patented Vertical-Wheel technology to create unique mixing qualities that have shown superior capabilities to the traditional stirred-tank bioreactors. Such product innovations will develop the fermentation market by improving the lead time of fermenters.

Market Growth & Trends

The growing health-conscious consumer base is driving the demand for the fermented foods and beverages market as they are scientifically proven to have several health benefits. Fermented food and beverages are anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic. They contain antioxidants that are beneficial for the human body. Fermented foods promote a healthy heart and gut, regulate blood sugar levels, and are effective in lowering the risk of high blood pressure and obesity. Similarly, fermented beverages like Yakut, kombucha, and kefir offer several health benefits for the digestive gut and immune system. Fermented food adds flavor and nutritional value to the diet cost-effectively. Plant-based fermented food and beverages are gaining traction in today's young population inclined toward vegan food culture. Product innovations in fermenters that use stainless steel to prolong the life of fermenters and reduce their maintenance costs are positive developments that will also contribute to the market's growth. The need for fermenters in developing regions will be driven by the rising popularity of wine in these nations. Global beverage demand is also driven by an aging population and rising disposable income. As these goods result from fermentation, the growing demand for alcoholic beverages like wine, whiskey, and beer will propel the worldwide fermenters market.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this report:https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12889

Key Findings

In 2021, the bacteria segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 0.86 billion.

The microorganism type segment is divided into fungi and bacteria. In 2021, the bacteria segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 0.86 billion.

Over the forecast period, the healthcare segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.37%.

The application segment is divided into food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others. Over the forecast period, the healthcare segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.37%.

In 2021, the fed-batch segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and market revenue of 0.69 billion.

The process type segment is divided into fed-batch, batch, and continuous. In 2021, the fed-batch segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and market revenue of 0.69 billion.

In 2021, the automatic segment accounted for the largest market share, with 65% and market revenue of 1.02 billion.

The mode of operation segment is divided into automatic and semi-automatic. In 2021, the automatic segment accounted for the largest market share, with 65% and market revenue of 1.02 billion.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12889

Regional Segment Analysis of the Fermenters Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and the Rest of South America )

( and the Rest of ) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

North America emerged as the largest market for the global fermenters market, with a market share of around 38.35% and 0.60 billion market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The fermenters market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China and India dominate the fermenters market in the Asia Pacific. People are becoming more interested in preventative healthcare, such as nutritional supplements, given the rising prevalence of chronic, infectious, and lifestyle diseases increasing demand for fermenters in the healthcare industry. Also, the year 2020-21 has fuelled the rise of fermenters in the healthcare industry, given the increased demand for antibiotics, antiviral medications, medical equipment, and diagnostic kits to fight covid-19 during the pandemic. The growing presence of key market players in the region, given the large consumer base of India and China, is also contributing to the market's growth. The region's demand for food, beverages, and personal care products has increased due to customers' increasing disposable income.

Key players operating in the global fermenters market are:

Applikon Biotechnology BV

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Bioengineering AG

CerCell ApS

Electrolab Biotech Ltd.

Eppendorf AG

Pierre Guerin SAS

Sartorius AG

Thermos Fisher Scientific

Zeta Holding GmbH

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global fermenters market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fermenters Market by Microorganism Type:

Fungi

Bacteria

Global Fermenters Market by Application:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others

Global Fermenters Market by Process Type:

Fed-Batch

Batch

Continuous

Global Fermenters Market by Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

About the report:

The global fermenters market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Latest Research Reports Published by The Brainy Insights:

Global Bio Polyamide Market Size By Product Type (PA 6, PA 66, Specialty Polyamide), By End-user (Automotive, Textile, Coating, Industrial, Sports, Electronics), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, By End-user, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Cast Films Market Size by Material Type (Polypeptide, Polyethylene, Polyamide, & Others), Application (Agriculture, Architecture, Textile, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Stationary, and Others), Packaging Format, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Blowing Agent Market Size by Foam (Polystyrene Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Polyurethane Foam, and Phenolic Foam), Type (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) Hydrocarbons (HC), and Others), Application (Bedding and Furniture, Building and Construction, Appliances, Automotive, Packaging, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Bleaching Clay Market Size by Product Type (Activated, Natural), By Application (Refining Of Vegetable Oils & Fats, Refining Of Mineral Oils & Lubricants), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747971/Brainy_Insights_Logo.jpg