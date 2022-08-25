InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market worth $12.15 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market by Type of Service Offered (Custom Cloning, Sub-cloning, Gene Synthesis, and Others), Type of Gene (Complex Gene, Standard Gene, and Others), End-User Industry (Pharmaceutical, Academic and R&D, and Biotechnology Companies, and Others)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030" According to company's newest research, the Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market is worth US$ 2.80 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 12.15 Billion in 2030, with a promising CAGR of 18.22% between 2022 and 2030.





Many scientific processes begin with gene synthesis and cloning. DNA amplification by subcloning and polymerase chain reaction are two standard techniques for genetic cloning. The method of DNA cloning is simply recombinant DNA technology, which combines DNA from two organisms into a single molecule. This recombinant DNA is inserted into the desired organism to produce hybrid offspring. DNA Cloning is used for protein production, gene analysis, and Gene Therapy. The method of cloning genes involves isolating all of an organism's DNA and then locating and copying (or "cloning") a specific gene of interest from that DNA. DNA Cloning includes DNA extraction of plasmid, restriction enzymes, and a living cell for multiplication of newly formed DNA. Polymerase chain Reaction(PCR) is widely used for cloning purposes. In genetic engineering, "gene cloning" refers to creating synthetic copies of a gene. Cloning genes can be done in two ways, in vivo and in vitro. Many human genes have been successfully cloned in E. coli or yeast, enabling the production of an infinite number of human proteins in vitro. More than 100 drugs for human therapy are manufactured using cultured cells (E. coli, yeast, and mammalian cells) modified with a human gene. Cloning is a revolutionary technique in the field of biotechnology. It is helping humanity in several ways, and many chronic diseases are being treated using this technique, increasing the lifespan. A healthy and better life is achieved due to this genetic development. In agricultural applications, crops are being improved daily, leading to better nutritious values.

The market for DNA and gene cloning services is expected to grow progressively in the coming years. This is due to the growing acceptance of gene therapies and the development and application of novel, cutting-edge DNA cloning technology. These two things will be likely to drive the market for DNA and gene cloning services. The market is also propelled by an increase in the number of firms entering the area and research and development spending, the rising prevalence of chronic and hereditary diseases, coupled with a growing need for personalized medicine. A favourable funding framework for gene synthesis and cloning services, technological advancements in cloning and subcloning services, and increased synergistic market activities are among the aspects driving the industry's expansion during the forecast period.

In the coming years, the worldwide market for gene synthesis may be hampered by a lack of qualified personnel and rigorous and time-consuming approval procedures. Technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions in the biomedical and healthcare industries might present the market with intriguing opportunities. However, High investments, funding, and collaborations for industrial growth are expected in the projection period as North America prioritizes the usage of DNA and Gene Cloning in the life science research industry.

The significant market companies are Bio-Techne, Charles River Laboratories, Curia, Eurofins, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, MedGenome, Sino Biological, Syngene, Twist Bioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., Lonza, Sartorius AG, Creative Biogene, Cellecta, Inc., Synbio Technologies, TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd., Dobuss (Canvax), Azenta US, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Codex DNA, Inc., Bio-Rad, and other key players.

Key Developments in the Market

In Jan 2021 , Codex DNA and Pfizer signed an early access collaboration and licencing agreement, which will allow Pfizer to use CodexDNA's novel enzymatic DNA synthesis technology in its research and development of mRNA-based vaccines and biotherapies. Codex DNA will be responsible for further developing the technology.

Codex DNA and Pfizer signed an early access collaboration and licencing agreement, which will allow Pfizer to use CodexDNA's novel enzymatic DNA synthesis technology in its research and development of mRNA-based vaccines and biotherapies. Codex DNA will be responsible for further developing the technology. I n May 2020 , GenScript just launched a GMP single-strand and double-strand DNA service to aid in the growth of gene and cell therapies. The announcement highlights GenScript's commitment to assisting entire non-viral cell therapy development through the IND-enabling and clinical stages.

GenScript just launched a GMP single-strand and double-strand DNA service to aid in the growth of gene and cell therapies. The announcement highlights GenScript's commitment to assisting entire non-viral cell therapy development through the IND-enabling and clinical stages. In Dec 2020 , Thermo Fisher increased its plasmid DNA manufacturing clinical and commercial capabilities. Commercialization of plasmid-based drugs and vaccines will be accelerated by the opening of a new cGMP facility in Carlsbad, California . The facility will also be able to generate large amounts of plasmid DNA, which is a crucial component of drugs used in DNA treatments. This growth builds on the business's ongoing commitment to providing cell and gene therapy services.

increased its plasmid DNA manufacturing clinical and commercial capabilities. Commercialization of plasmid-based drugs and vaccines will be accelerated by the opening of a new cGMP facility in . The facility will also be able to generate large amounts of plasmid DNA, which is a crucial component of drugs used in DNA treatments. This growth builds on the business's ongoing commitment to providing cell and gene therapy services. In May 2020 , Takara Bio announced a collaboration with AGC Biologics. The businesses will collaborate on a prophylactic DNA vaccine against COVID-19, with AGC Biologics manufacturing the plasmid DNA intermediate for the vaccine.

Market Segmentation:

Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Type of Service Offered, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Custom Cloning

Gene Synthesis

Sub-cloning

Others

Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Type of Gene, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Complex Gene

Standard Gene

Others

Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by End-User Industry, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Academic and R&D

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

