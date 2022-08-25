The new product features a power conversion efficiency of 22.0% and a temperature coefficient of -0.25% per C.Belgium-based PV module manufacturer Belinus has launched an ultra-black double-glass bifacial heterojunction solar module for residential applications. "All solar cells and solar panels produced by Belinus are manufactured in Bloomberg Tier-1 factories with a combined annual capacity of 2,2 GW in Vietnam and Turkey," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. The M8 nLite Ultra Black Double Glass Module panel is based on 166 mm x 83 mm monocrystalline solar cells sourced in Thailand ...

