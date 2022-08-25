- Event to be held on Friday, September 9th, at 8 a.m. EDT -

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will provide an update on its Phase 1 SURPASS trial data and outline future plans for the SURPASS family of trials during a live virtual event to be held on Friday, September 9th, at 8 a.m. EDT (1 p.m. BST).

You can register to participate in the live event using this link: https://bit.ly/3QBacNt .

During the live, virtual event, Adaptimmune's Executive Team will showcase the clinical data from its signal-finding Phase 1 SURPASS trial as well as outline development plans for the SURPASS family of trials. In addition, Kathleen Moore, M.D., Professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma, member of The GOG Foundation, Inc.'s Investigator Council, Associate Director of the GOG Partners, a GOG Foundation, Inc. program and an investigator in the Phase 1 SURPASS trial, will present her perspectives. A live Q&A session will be held at the end of the event.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, refer the Adaptimmune Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and Adaptimmune does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



