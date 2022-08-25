Manipal Hospitals, Delhi: Doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka give new lease of life to a 30-day-old newborn suffering from brain tumor

NEW DELHI and KHARTOUM, Sudan, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Delhi successfully saved the life of a 30-day-old newborn baby with a brain tumor. The baby was presented at the hospital in an emergency with a complaint of seizures and unconsciousness. Upon further diagnosis, a CT scan found a severe brain hemorrhage along with a tumor causing significant pressure inside the brain. The baby's blood tests were also hampered by extremely high INR levels, indicating hemolytic disease. To save his life, a team of doctors led by Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD, and Consultant Neurosurgeon successfully performed the brain tumor removal surgery (also known as craniotomy) using special techniques and equipment to reduce the blood loss to a bare minimum to prevent life-threatening hemorrhagic shock.





The baby's weight was just 3 kg, which is why putting him on anesthesia was a great challenge. Even minimal blood loss during the surgery would have put his life at risk. After stabilizing him medically and post a detailed discussion with his family regarding the need for the surgery and the risks involved, the surgery was performed. While performing the surgery, extreme precautions were taken, keeping in mind that the skull at this age is exceptionally soft and any undue pressure can cause increased pressure on the brain along with the risk of vision loss. Throughout the surgical procedure, the anesthesiologist made sure that the baby was stable.

Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD and Consultant Neurosurgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Delhi, said, "When the baby was brought to us, his condition was extremely critical and unstable. He was suffering from a combination of a brain tumor and hemorrhage. This condition is extremely rare, there was imminent risk of death and he needed urgent brain surgery. What made this case more challenging was the low body weight of the baby, which posed a great challenge during the anesthesia and surgery. However, he withstood the surgery well and was weaned from the ventilator the next day. He started showing steady improvement and recovery and gradually started accepting his mother's milk. The baby was discharged few days' post-surgery after showing satisfactory recovery. He is doing well and is now under routine follow-up."

