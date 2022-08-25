Major new agreement to power Bally's Interactive brands with market-leading data and streaming solutions

Genius Sports to provide its full content portfolio, including NASCAR, NCAA basketball and football, CFL, EPL and NFL

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports") the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched a major new partnership with Bally's Interactive, a division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) that operates the omni-channel provider's sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports platforms.

Under the terms of the comprehensive agreement, Genius Sports will provide Bally's Interactive brands, including its online sportsbook Bally Bet, with its full suite of official data and live streaming solutions. Genius Trading Services ("GTS"), Genius Sports' highly bespoke sportsbook solution, will help Bally's Interactive to maximize profits and operational performance across thousands of events every year.

Included in this partnership is Genius Sports' leading portfolio of exclusive, official data rights, comprising the English Premier League, NASCAR, CFL, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer and the NFL. Bally's Interactive will be given access to Genius Sports' exclusive suite of NFL products and services, including the league's real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

Genius Sports will also deliver thousands of low latency video feeds through its rapidly expanding streaming solution. Bally's Interactive customers will benefit from an enhanced live betting experience through streams of top-tier football leagues across Argentina, Colombia, Iceland and China, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues globally.

"With its market-leading brands and impressive line-up of official sports team partners, we are thrilled to enter into such a wide-ranging partnership with Bally's Interactive," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "Our highly bespoke official data, trading, risk and live streaming solutions will power first-class betting experiences for Bally's customers across the U.S."

"Working with Genius will help ensure that our products have the industry-leading features consumers expect from their favorite sports apps," said Adi Dhandhania, Chief Operating Officer of Bally's Interactive North America.

ENDS

About Genius Sports:

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About Bally's Interactive:

Bally's Interactive is the digital and sports betting division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY). Established in 2021, Bally's Interactive powers the company's omnichannel platform, providing an unmatched ecosystem of products across the sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports spectrum. Brands include online sportsbook Bally Bet, the online Bally Casino, popular daily fantasy sports app Monkey Knife Fight, free-to-play game developer SportCaller, and fan engagement platform Telescope. Bally's also owns and operates the famed pro beach volleyball tour AVP and pioneering poker livestream Live at the Bike. Visit ballys.com for more information.

