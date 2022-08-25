Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2022 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Meds Apotek AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (411/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Meds Apotek AB, company registration
number 559093-4575, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Meds Apotek AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
September 01, 2022. 

The company has 15 830 685 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               MEDS          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 15 830 685       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0018014110      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             266142         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559093-4575       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name                 
--------------------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples           
--------------------------------------------
4520 Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
--------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
