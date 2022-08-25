Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Meds Apotek AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (411/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Meds Apotek AB, company registration number 559093-4575, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Meds Apotek AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 01, 2022. The company has 15 830 685 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: MEDS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 15 830 685 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018014110 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 266142 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559093-4575 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------------------- 4520 Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores -------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.