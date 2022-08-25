Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
25.08.2022 | 16:17
Listing of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit additional bonds of UAB Atsinaujinancios
Energetikos Investicijos in the value of EUR 3 mill to the regulated market
operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos
Investicijos will be listed on August 26, 2022. 

Thus, altogether bond issue of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos in the
value of EUR 38 mill (ISIN: LT0000405938) will be traded under the trading code
AEIB050025A as from August 26. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
