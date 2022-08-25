Listing of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit additional bonds of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos in the value of EUR 3 mill to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos will be listed on August 26, 2022. Thus, altogether bond issue of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos in the value of EUR 38 mill (ISIN: LT0000405938) will be traded under the trading code AEIB050025A as from August 26. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.