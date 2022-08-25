Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Ice Brothers is launching a new location in Beverly Hills. Based in Los Angeles, the custom jewelry brand has established several locations throughout the US. Founded by master jewelers Mario Dagher and Peter Mardini, Ice Brothers specializes in custom jewelry. The Ice Brothers have worked in the jewelry industry for over three decades, designing and manufacturing custom pieces. The designers aimed to establish themselves not only in Los Angeles, but throughout the country. As a result of their craftsmanship, they are now known across Chicago, New York, Detroit, and Miami, and now are turning their attention to Beverly Hills, California.





Image #1

The Ice Brothers are planning to disrupt the mundaneness of the jewelry industry with new and unique pieces of custom watches and chains.

The founders highly anticipate the opening of their new store in Beverly Hills. Both founders will be releasing a new line, "The Ghiaccio Line." The pieces in this line are being made of 18k White and Yellow Gold and are set with VVS1 Natural diamonds. Keeping this line 'unique and icy' is one of the goals.





Image #2

Their jewelry designs are unique and bold, contributing to their market leadership and their ability to create pieces that complement individual personalities harmoniously.

By providing top-of-the-line jewelry designs and top-notch craftsmanship to the most discerning fashionistas and the highest caliber of customers, Ice Brothers continues to grow and satisfy its clients.

Their commitment is to expand their market footprint while providing the highest level of customer service to new and existing clients.

Press Contact Information:

Email: verse.ent.pr@gmail.com

Press Contact: Verse Ent

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theicebrothers/?hl=en

