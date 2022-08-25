Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
PR Newswire
25.08.2022 | 18:17
"Back to School, Back to Fun" with Wondershare: Fill Your New School Year with Fun, Joy and Creativity While Grand Prizes Await

Wondershare brings summer energy to usher students, parents and educators into new school year and makes it more memorable than ever.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The back-to-school season is not all about prepping for lunches and school supplies, but also about getting ready for the moments filled with energy and laughs. Wondershare, the leading software company, launches the "Back to School, Back to Fun" campaign to usher students, parents and educators, into the school year in the most memorable way. Whether you are a student looking forward to meeting your classmates, a parent who finally gets to enjoy spare time, or an educator who is ready to inspire, join the online challenge from now till September 30, 2022.

Whether you are a student, parent or educator, let Wondershare bring summer energy into the new school year and make it more memorable than ever.