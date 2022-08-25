Cannabis Drinks Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 8.3 Billion in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Due to an increase in consumption of medicinal cannabis, the demand for cannabis drinks in the U.K. is expected to rise over the assessment period. Cannabis drinks sales increased a CAGR of around 18.0% over the past half-decade

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis drinks market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 37.3%and top a valuation of US$ 8.3 Bn by 2032. Various health benefits, such as improved sleep patterns, weight loss, depression and anxiety reduction, blood pressure regulation, and others, are predicted to fuel global cannabis drinks growth over the forecast period (2022-2032).





Furthermore, demand for cannabis drinks is predicted to rise as the use of cannabis for neurological illnesses, epilepsy, cancer, and pain management grows. Similarly, the legalization of recreational or medicinal cannabis had a positive impact on the industry.

Hence, several leading companies operating in cannabis drinks market has expanded substantially, enhancing the variety and quantity of products available to end-users. This is expected to increase the demand for cannabis drinks by more than 20x through 2022 & beyond.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The cannabis drinks market is worth of US$ 0.4 Bn sales in 2022 and expand at CAGR of 3% between 2022 and 2032.

sales in 2022 and expand at CAGR of between 2022 and 2032. Global cannabis drinks demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 2% in 2022.

in 2022. India is expected to be the most lucrative cannabis market in South Asia over the assessment period.

is expected to be the most lucrative cannabis market in over the assessment period. In terms of product type, the alcoholic cannabis infused drinks segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

"Cannabis drinks sales are increasing from regulated dispensaries, creating a multitude of options for specialized retailers to present appetizing and creative drinks, which are infused with active cannabis. In addition to that, distribution channels, which are allowed to serve cannabis drinks as the go-to-place for cannabis-based edibles, are likely to gain momentum in the upcoming decade," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key cannabis drinks brands are conducting several researches and looking for new strategic partnerships, while key business brands are focusing on developing the applications in food industry to generate high quality food and beverage solutions. Top players are focusing on new formulations and product innovations to gain market share and attract more customers towards the product.

In December 2018 , Ceria Grainwave, a THC infused non-alcoholic beer made its debut on dispensary shelves.

, Ceria Grainwave, a THC infused non-alcoholic beer made its debut on dispensary shelves. In 2017, the 3rd largest beer manufacturer in the US, Constellation Brands, announced to a partnership with the largest marijuana grower in the world, Canopy Growth to develop cannabis drinks.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global cannabis drinks market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (alcoholic cannabis infused drinks and non-alcoholic cannabis infused drinks), component (tetrahydrocannabinol or THC infused drinks and cannabidiol or CBD infused drinks), flavor (unflavoured and flavoured), and sales channel (B2B / HoReCa and B2C), across seven major regions of the world.

Cannabis Drinks Market by Category

By Product Type, Cannabis Drinks Market is Segmented as:

Alcoholic Cannabis Infused Drinks

Cannabis Infused Wine



Cannabis Infused Beer



Other Cannabis Infused Spirits

Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Infused Drinks

Cannabis Infused Water



Cannabis Infused Coffee



Cannabis Infused Tea



Cannabis Infused Juice



Other Cannabis Infused Functional Drinks

By Component, Cannabis Drinks Market is Segmented as:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Infused Drinks

Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Drinks

By Flavor, Cannabis Drinks Market is Segmented as:

Unflavoured

Flavoured

Fruit



Apple Cider



Black Tea



Butter



Cappuccino

By Sales Channel, Cannabis Drinks Market is Segmented as:

B2B / HoReCa

B2C

Hypermarkets /Supermarkets



Food Specialty Stores

By Region, Cannabis Drinks Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

