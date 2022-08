BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) will join with myQ smart garage technology to expand in garage delivery through Walmart+InHome. Using the myQ app, Walmart+InHome members could get delivery of groceries and other essentials online from Walmart at their garage. Returns also could be managed in a secure and controlled manner.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de