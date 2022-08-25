Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113Q3 ISIN: SE0004019545 Ticker-Symbol: 2HJ 
Frankfurt
25.08.22
08:04 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2022 | 18:29
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Brighter AB receives observation status (412/22)

Today, August 25, 2022, Brighter AB published its interim report for the second
quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (BRIG,
ISIN code SE0004019545, order book ID 86375) and warrants (BRIG TO 5, ISIN code
SE0012740355, order book id 175884 and BRIG TO 8, ISIN code SE0017132517, order
book ID 248457) in Brighter AB shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
BRIGHTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.