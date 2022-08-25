Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Brighter AB receives observation status (412/22)

Today, August 25, 2022, Brighter AB published its interim report for the second quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (BRIG, ISIN code SE0004019545, order book ID 86375) and warrants (BRIG TO 5, ISIN code SE0012740355, order book id 175884 and BRIG TO 8, ISIN code SE0017132517, order book ID 248457) in Brighter AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB