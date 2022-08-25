The LoveChain is the 1st social media app that allows users to turn their posts into NFTs and reward them for their engagement.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Founded in Sydney, Australia, The LoveChain is developed by a team with diverse and complementary skill sets who have come together with a shared vision to build a tokenized social media platform that allows users to commercialise their usage and create an immutable record of their content and things they love. The LoveChain recently announced the launch of its Beta version App and its IEO (a type of presale) and listing on BitMart Exchange.





The LoveChain ecosystem includes The LoveChain's revolutionary platform, NFT marketplace, E-commerce marketplace, integrated third-party applications, digital content creators and a rewards system.

The LoveChain is a tokenized social media platform built on the Algorand blockchain. Users of The LoveChain platform can establish a permanent record on the blockchain of what they love; people, animals, art, music, hobbies, and other significant items. There is an ever-growing push against the manner in which current social media platforms handle the privacy and personal information of their users. The LoveChain is changing the way a user's personal information and data are handled, putting privacy at the forefront. Users of LoveChain can choose whether to share their data or not and, if they decide to do so, they will be rewarded with $LOVR tokens that are redeemable for a range of benefits. The users can adjust their privacy preferences at any time, getting full control of their personal data and information.

Some of the key features of this unique social media platform are:

Video, text, and picture capabilities

Upload content onto the Algorand Blockchain

NFT creation

NFT marketplace

E-commerce marketplace platform

Integrated digital wallet

Users ability to commercialise and be rewarded for their usage across the platform

Earn and be rewarded with $LOVR token - Send notifications via integrated social media platforms

Users on The LoveChain platform will own their own data and be in control of sharing permissions

Content creators will get benefits for the creation of content through its unique $LOVR tokens, which will be listed on an exchange over time

With The LoveChain being built on the blockchain, there will be more privacy and security

Real people with real profiles backed by the latest technology, so a user can only access their account through liveness technology

Further, compared to the traditional social media platforms, The LoveChain offers some key advantages:

The LoveChain native token is called $LOV. The $LOV token will be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as BitMart and serve as a token that, over time, will allow holders to vote and make recommendations that could influence how the platform develops.

$LOVR is an on-chain reward token only available to platform users who contribute by making and sharing content. The token's goal is to provide users with discounts and other perks from the merchant partners and gradually increase intrinsic value as it will, over time, be listed on exchanges.

"Being powered by the latest blockchain technology provides advantages in uniqueness and safety not found in traditional social media platforms. As the Algorand Blockchain is decentralised, this piece of content can live forever. That is why The LoveChain is Forever. We envisage a community of empowered users with the ability to control their data's visibility and transparency. The LoveChain social media platform provides the very mechanism of control to each user so that their data is not used without their knowledge, whilst giving the user tools and power to commercialise their usage across the platform," said Adam Mazzaferro, Founder of The LoveChain.

Using The LoveChain, users will be able to capitalize on their creativity and support their favourite artists. They can also share their interests, passions, and innovative ideas with the community and get connected with businesses in the real world that align with the individual's vision and provide products and services that they are going to love.

For more details, visit https://thelovechain.io or their socials at linktr.ee/lovechain.

About The LoveChain

The LoveChain is a tokenized social media platform founded by Omar Diab and Adam Mazzaferro. The company is located in Sydney, Australia. Currently, their application is in the beta testing stage. Recently, they announced their upcoming IEO and listing on BitMart Exchange.

