Earnings: -$64.16 million in Q2 vs. $105.74 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.70 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.54 billion in Q2 vs. $1.26 billion in the same period last year.



