

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for inflation in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.5 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.3 percent.



Singapore will provide July numbers for industrial production and for import, export and producer prices. Industrial production is expected to rise 0.9 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year after sinking 8.5 percent on month and rising 2.2 percent on year in June. Producer prices surged 28.0 percent on year in June, while import prices spiked an annual 22.6 percent and export prices jumped 24.3 percent.



Taiwan will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 63.05.



Thailand will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 22.6 percent on year, slowing from 24.5 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.15 percent, easing from 11.9 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a deficit of $1.6 billion following the $1.53 billion shortfall a month earlier.







