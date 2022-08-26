Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
26.08.2022
BenevolentAI Group: Notice of Interim Results and Analyst / Investor Event

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on 27 September 2022.

On the same day, the Company will be holding an analyst and investor event, including an overview of its interim results, in London from 14:00 BST (09:00 ET). The event will also be accessible via webcast and a recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website afterwards.

To register your interest in attending either in person or virtually, please contact FTI Consulting at BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com or +44 (0) 20 3727 1000.

ABOUT BENEVOLENTAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. BenevolentAI has a consistently proven track record of scientifically validated discoveries. The Benevolent Platform powers a growing in-house pipeline of over 20 disease programmes, spanning from target discovery to clinical studies, and it maintains successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.


