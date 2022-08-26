Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPH7 ISIN: GB00BNDRMJ14 Ticker-Symbol: 7GL 
Tradegate
25.08.22
22:27 Uhr
1,510 Euro
+0,030
+2,03 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4401,48025.08.
1,4601,49008:04
PR Newswire
26.08.2022 | 08:04
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alphawave IP Group Plc: Alphawave IP Acquisition of OpenFive Approved by All Regulators

CIFIUS clearance received and transaction expected to close in September 2022

LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE) ("Alphawave IP", the "Company"), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has received all regulatory clearances required for the completion of the previously announced acquisition of OpenFive, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Alphawave IP

The transaction is expected to close in September 2022 subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The Company will provide a further update once the acquisition has completed.

About Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE)
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885730/Alphawave_IP_Group_Plc_Alphawave_IP_Acquisition_of_OpenFive_Appr.jpg

Contact: Alphawave IP Group plc, John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman, Jose Cano, Global Head of IR, ir@awaveip.com, +44 (0) 20 7717 5877; Brunswick Group, Simone Selzer, Sarah West, alphawave@brunswickgroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959; Gravitate PR, Lisette Paras, Wynton Yu, alphawave@gravitatepr.com, +1 415 420 8420

ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.