Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.08.2022 | 08:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Closed Period in Accordance with MAR

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Closed Period in Accordance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, August 25

26 August 2022

abrdn PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED (LSE: API)

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Closed Period in Accordance with MAR

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 June 2022, has previously been notified to a RIS. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 26th September

For further information:-

Michelle McKeown - Senior Fund Control Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07789676852 or michelle.mckeown@abrdn.com

Jason Baggaley - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07801039463 or jason.baggaley@abrdn.com

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.