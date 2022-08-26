abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Closed Period in Accordance with MAR
PR Newswire
London, August 25
26 August 2022
abrdn PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED (LSE: API)
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Closed Period in Accordance with MAR
The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 June 2022, has previously been notified to a RIS. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 26th September
