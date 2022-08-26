JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Redemption of 2022 ZDP Shares and Notice of Cancellation

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Redemption of 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares and Notice of Cancellation

26 August 2022

Further to today's earlier announcement, JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to announce the proposed redemption of its 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDP Shares") which are set to reach their maturity on 1 October 2022.

The record date for the final capital entitlement is 26 September 2022.

The maturity date is 1 October 2022.

Cheques are expected to be mailed to certificated holders on 3 October 2022.

CREST accounts of certificated holders are expected to be credited on 3 October 2022.

The final capital entitlement amount is 483.7 pence per ZDP Share.

The Company will request that following their redemption, the admission to and trading of the ZDP Shares on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc be cancelled with effect from 8 a.m. on 3 October 2022.

As noted in the aforementioned announcement, shareholders are reminded that, whilst the Company is and expects to be so on their due date, the repayment of the ZDP Shares remains subject to the Company's continuing compliance with the financial covenants of its senior facility provided by WhiteHorse Capital Management, LLC.

______________________________________________________________________________________

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry

FTI Consulting +44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199 David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. +1 (212) 485 9410 Sam Walden / Martin Chapman

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745385 / +44 (0)1481 745183



Important Notice

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements relate to matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, policies and the development of its strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the investment performance, result of operations, financial condition, liquidity and policies of the Company and development of its strategies, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to their legal and regulatory obligations, each of the Company, Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligations to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein whether to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based or as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.