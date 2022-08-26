DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.038 GBP0.875 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.026 GBP0.868 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.034515 GBP0.871802

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,698,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1034 1.038 XDUB 08:32:30 00060694873TRLO0 1193 1.038 XDUB 08:35:12 00060694943TRLO0 2260 1.038 XDUB 08:35:12 00060694942TRLO0 500 1.036 XDUB 08:35:12 00060694947TRLO0 175 1.036 XDUB 08:35:12 00060694946TRLO0 188 1.036 XDUB 08:35:12 00060694948TRLO0 2177 1.038 XDUB 08:42:51 00060695105TRLO0 1559 1.038 XDUB 08:42:51 00060695104TRLO0 1016 1.038 XDUB 08:42:51 00060695106TRLO0 4683 1.036 XDUB 10:27:23 00060696999TRLO0 4 1.036 XDUB 10:27:23 00060697002TRLO0 4496 1.038 XDUB 11:40:56 00060698703TRLO0 4609 1.038 XDUB 11:52:55 00060698959TRLO0 4748 1.036 XDUB 13:09:31 00060701354TRLO0 4185 1.028 XDUB 14:09:09 00060703277TRLO0 5009 1.026 XDUB 14:33:44 00060704170TRLO0 583 1.036 XDUB 15:24:42 00060707001TRLO0 558 1.036 XDUB 15:24:42 00060707000TRLO0 4787 1.034 XDUB 15:33:52 00060707468TRLO0 1814 1.032 XDUB 15:56:35 00060708526TRLO0 534 1.032 XDUB 16:00:11 00060708736TRLO0 301 1.032 XDUB 16:06:51 00060708964TRLO0 3587 1.034 XLON 16:30:29 00060710684TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2475 87.40 XLON 08:35:12 00060694945TRLO0 312 87.40 XLON 08:35:12 00060694944TRLO0 369 87.40 XLON 10:27:23 00060697000TRLO0 2969 87.40 XLON 10:27:23 00060697001TRLO0 2820 87.50 XLON 12:10:08 00060699922TRLO0 1155 87.20 XLON 13:39:57 00060702257TRLO0 1880 87.20 XLON 13:39:57 00060702258TRLO0 2820 86.80 XLON 14:43:26 00060704845TRLO0 3286 87.30 XLON 15:33:42 00060707462TRLO0 3330 87.10 XLON 15:38:26 00060707656TRLO0 3584 86.80 XLON 16:30:14 00060710683TRLO0

