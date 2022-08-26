Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
26.08.22
08:04 Uhr
1,028 Euro
+0,006
+0,59 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,05425.08.
Dow Jones News
26.08.2022 | 08:31
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.038     GBP0.875 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.026     GBP0.868 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.034515    GBP0.871802

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,698,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1034       1.038         XDUB      08:32:30      00060694873TRLO0 
1193       1.038         XDUB      08:35:12      00060694943TRLO0 
2260       1.038         XDUB      08:35:12      00060694942TRLO0 
500       1.036         XDUB      08:35:12      00060694947TRLO0 
175       1.036         XDUB      08:35:12      00060694946TRLO0 
188       1.036         XDUB      08:35:12      00060694948TRLO0 
2177       1.038         XDUB      08:42:51      00060695105TRLO0 
1559       1.038         XDUB      08:42:51      00060695104TRLO0 
1016       1.038         XDUB      08:42:51      00060695106TRLO0 
4683       1.036         XDUB      10:27:23      00060696999TRLO0 
4        1.036         XDUB      10:27:23      00060697002TRLO0 
4496       1.038         XDUB      11:40:56      00060698703TRLO0 
4609       1.038         XDUB      11:52:55      00060698959TRLO0 
4748       1.036         XDUB      13:09:31      00060701354TRLO0 
4185       1.028         XDUB      14:09:09      00060703277TRLO0 
5009       1.026         XDUB      14:33:44      00060704170TRLO0 
583       1.036         XDUB      15:24:42      00060707001TRLO0 
558       1.036         XDUB      15:24:42      00060707000TRLO0 
4787       1.034         XDUB      15:33:52      00060707468TRLO0 
1814       1.032         XDUB      15:56:35      00060708526TRLO0 
534       1.032         XDUB      16:00:11      00060708736TRLO0 
301       1.032         XDUB      16:06:51      00060708964TRLO0 
3587       1.034         XLON      16:30:29      00060710684TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2475       87.40         XLON      08:35:12      00060694945TRLO0 
312       87.40         XLON      08:35:12      00060694944TRLO0 
369       87.40         XLON      10:27:23      00060697000TRLO0 
2969       87.40         XLON      10:27:23      00060697001TRLO0 
2820       87.50         XLON      12:10:08      00060699922TRLO0 
1155       87.20         XLON      13:39:57      00060702257TRLO0 
1880       87.20         XLON      13:39:57      00060702258TRLO0 
2820       86.80         XLON      14:43:26      00060704845TRLO0 
3286       87.30         XLON      15:33:42      00060707462TRLO0 
3330       87.10         XLON      15:38:26      00060707656TRLO0 
3584       86.80         XLON      16:30:14      00060710683TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  183935 
EQS News ID:  1428611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.