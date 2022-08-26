Anzeige
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2022
Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting an additional dividend of NOK 1.45 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2021.


Dividend amount: NOK 1.45 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 20 September 2022

Ex-date: 21 September 2022

Record date: 22 September 2022

Payment date: 30 September 2022

Date of approval: 20 September 2022

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


