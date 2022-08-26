Norsk Hydro: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is given that the extraordinary general meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 09:30.

The notice, including appendix, is attached.
All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Norsk Hydro ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9c1c614-315e-4d44-8966-058e9b0893a0)
- Appendix 1 - form of voting and proxy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f5a5e884-f305-484d-8e94-15d9cf9d4993)
