Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
26.08.22
09:46 Uhr
7,374 Euro
+0,138
+1,91 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1247,20025.08.
7,3167,31810:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2022 | 08:41
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is given that the extraordinary general meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 09:30.
?
The notice, including appendix, is attached.?
All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.?

Investor contact:?
Line Haugetraa?
+47 41406376?
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com??

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Norsk Hydro ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9c1c614-315e-4d44-8966-058e9b0893a0)
  • Appendix 1 - form of voting and proxy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f5a5e884-f305-484d-8e94-15d9cf9d4993)

NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.