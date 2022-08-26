Norsk Hydro: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is given that the extraordinary general meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 09:30.

The notice, including appendix, is attached.

All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:?

Line Haugetraa?

+47 41406376?

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com??

Attachments