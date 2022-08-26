First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SameSystem A/S will be admitted to trading as per 29 August 2022 due to a private placement. ISIN: DK0061551033 -------------------------------------------------- Name: SameSystem -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 68,057,920 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,173,913 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 70,231,833 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.30 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226473 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAME -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, on tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00