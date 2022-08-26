Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Dow Jones News
26.08.2022 | 09:49
AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 25/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.8378

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 289460

CODE: CU1

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010655761 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CU1 
Sequence No.:  184025 
EQS News ID:  1428899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
