DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 25/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 231.0862

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6042212

CODE: CMU

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 184037 EQS News ID: 1428923 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428923&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)