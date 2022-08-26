DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA

DEALING DATE: 25/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.6946

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3041798

CODE: PR1U

ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 184079 EQS News ID: 1429011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

