

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies due to possible foreign object contamination, as they may contain metal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves product with Best By Date of 21FEB2023, UPC code of 085239817698 and lot number of Y052722.



The product, which comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape, were distributed to Target stores nationwide.



The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.



Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury, while flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length objects would cause minor injuries.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de