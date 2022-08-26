Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2022 | 11:29
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for September 2022 - November 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for September 2022 - November 2022:



 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-05  2022-09-12  2032-06-01    EUR     3550    Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-12  2022-09-14  2025-08-04    EUR     1055    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-19  2022-09-21  2029-12-15    EUR     2642    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-26  2022-09-28  2027-07-13    EUR     1749    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-10-03  2022-10-10    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-10-10  2022-10-12  2025-08-04    EUR     1027    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-10-17  2022-10-19  2029-12-15    EUR     2614    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-10-24  2022-10-26  2027-07-13    EUR     1721    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-10-31  2022-11-07    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-11-07  2022-11-09  2025-08-04    EUR     999    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-11-14  2022-11-16  2029-12-15    EUR     2586    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-11-21  2022-11-23  2027-07-13    EUR     1693    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-11-28  2022-12-05    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

                    

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
