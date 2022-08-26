Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for September 2022 - November 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for September 2022 - November 2022: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-05 2022-09-12 2032-06-01 EUR 3550 Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-12 2022-09-14 2025-08-04 EUR 1055 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-19 2022-09-21 2029-12-15 EUR 2642 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-26 2022-09-28 2027-07-13 EUR 1749 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-03 2022-10-10 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-10 2022-10-12 2025-08-04 EUR 1027 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-17 2022-10-19 2029-12-15 EUR 2614 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-24 2022-10-26 2027-07-13 EUR 1721 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-31 2022-11-07 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-07 2022-11-09 2025-08-04 EUR 999 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-14 2022-11-16 2029-12-15 EUR 2586 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-21 2022-11-23 2027-07-13 EUR 1693 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-28 2022-12-05 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.