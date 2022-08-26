Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for September 2022 - November 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for September 2022 - November 2022: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-05 2022-09-12 2032-06-01 EUR 3550 Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-12 2022-09-14 2025-08-04 EUR 1055 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-19 2022-09-21 2029-12-15 EUR 2642 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-26 2022-09-28 2027-07-13 EUR 1749 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-03 2022-10-10 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-10 2022-10-12 2025-08-04 EUR 1027 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-17 2022-10-19 2029-12-15 EUR 2614 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-24 2022-10-26 2027-07-13 EUR 1721 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-31 2022-11-07 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-07 2022-11-09 2025-08-04 EUR 999 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-14 2022-11-16 2029-12-15 EUR 2586 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-21 2022-11-23 2027-07-13 EUR 1693 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-28 2022-12-05 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de