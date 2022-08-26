Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.08.2022 | 11:34
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NOBU HOSPITALITY: Nobu Announces an Exclusive Thailand-Wide Development Agreement, the Nobu Hotel Bangkok, and the Nobu Empire Restaurant with Asset World Corporation (AWC)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the globally iconic and fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand, and Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group are delighted to announce the exclusive Thailand-wide development agreement, and the commencement of two exciting projects in Bangkok.