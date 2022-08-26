Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2022 | 12:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on
July 10 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
First North Iceland will be increased on August 29, 2022. 

ISIN                    IS0000029114            
Company name                Kaldalón hf.            
Total share capital before the increase   7.721.189.961 (7.721.189.961 shares)
Increase in share capital          122.807.018 (122.807.018 shares)  
Total share capital following the increase 7.843.996.979 (7.843.996.979 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1                
Symbol                   KALD                
Orderbook ID                178971
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.