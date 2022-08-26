Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions August 26, 2022 at 1 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Koskelo Ilari
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18876/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.626 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0.626 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com